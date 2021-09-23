Tiger King 2, from Netflix the official announcement and other previews

It will not be Nicolas Cage to report Joe Exotic on the small screen, but the adventures of the Tiger King will not end with the first season aired in March 2020. Confirmation with Netflix’s announcement of Tiger King 2, the second season of the docu-series that promises “More madness and chaos” and which will be previewed on streamer later this year.

Still directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the new year should resume the threads of the speech left pending, starting with the figures of Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic, whom in the presentation video we see phoning from the prison where he is currently serving a 17-year sentence for attempted murder and having plotted against the competitor.

But together with the delusional return of the story that has attracted the attention of millions of subscribers at the very beginning of the pandemic and – for many – in full quarantine, Netflix has three other interesting arrivals in store: four Crime series and documentaries, which should land in the catalog by 2022.

From The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, which tells the story of one of the most famous scammers in the world convicted in 2005, a The Tinder Swindler, who will investigate the fake billionaire man on the Tinder dating app. And from Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, focused on a group of investors looking into the mysterious death of cryptocurrency genius Gerry Cotten, a Bad Vegan, which tells of the owner of the restaurant Sarma Melngailis, cheated for millions of dollars.