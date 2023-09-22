Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Open T-Square Social in New York – Robb Report

Let me know if you’ve heard this before: Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake walked into a bar…

Well, actually, the golfer and the musician have teamed up open Once: T-Square Social (apparently Tiger and Timberlake) kicked off on Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan. New York Post informed of. The 22,000-square-foot space is a massive sports bar featuring craft cocktails, upscale pub food, indoor games, and more.

Times T-Squared Social

During a round of golf at a private course in the Bahamas, the two celebs decided to collaborate at the venue, which is part of the Nexus collection of members-only clubs. Post, While the bar is open to the public, members receive a number of benefits for $250 per quarter, including access to reservations for activities and seats, discounted fees for private events, and other special perks.

In terms of amenities, T-Square offers four golf simulators, four duckpin bowling lanes and three dart bays. Meanwhile, if you’re one of those people who prefers watching sports rather than playing sports, according to the establishment, the bar has more than 30 TVs, including New York City’s only 200-inch television. True fans can reserve one of 11 “box seats” set up behind a velvet rope, right in front of that giant screen.

one of the golf simulators T-Squared Social

As far as beverages are concerned, options are abundant. There are more than a dozen craft cocktails — including the Smoked Old Fashioned, the Grand Central Negroni and the Back 9 Hot Toddy — and the beer list is too long to count. While some people may be sipping wine or Champagne at the sports bar, if you prefer, you can opt for a $700 bottle of Dom Perignon or a $450 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.

The food, meanwhile, is your more standard bar food, with a few tasty twists. Three types of pork belly (candied, braised, and hoisin-glazed) are served with popcorn, while the Montauk board comes with plenty of seafood (grilled half lobster, charred octopus, shrimp skewers, and grilled snow crab clusters). Is. For sports-bar purists, thankfully there are still wings, burgers and fries available – although you can sprinkle truffle and Parmesan on your potatoes.

New York certainly has no shortage of these types of mega-sports bars, but perhaps Woods and Timberlake – thanks to their famous names – will be able to break into the arena.

Click here to see all the photos from T-Square Social.