Tiger Woods officially becomes billionaire despite rejection of £1bn Payday LIV Golf | Golf

His net worth is now estimated to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings and less than 10% of his career earnings come from the 82 tournaments he has won, which is a record high. Most of his fortune comes from massive sponsorship deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, which he signed in 1996 and remains his main sponsor.

“He came at the right time in the right sport, being a diverse and approachable athlete,” said Joe Favorito, veteran sports business consultant and Columbia professor.

“Brands like knowing they have someone who is embraced not only by traditional fans, but by casual fans as well. Over the years, Woods has made wise investments and ventured into a variety of businesses, including a golf course design company (TGR Design), a live event production company (TGR Live) and a restaurant (The Woods).

He is an investor with British billionaire Joe Lewis’ Tavistock Group, golf rival Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake in the NEXUS Luxury Collection, a group of clubs and resorts in a SPAC announced in January. Woods bet on a technical golf training tool called Full Swing; Heard, a hospitality software startup; and a luxury miniature golf experience called PopStroke that has four locations in Florida and plans to open half a dozen more locations in the United States this year.

