Tiger Woods, this special adviser to Serena Williams

Serena Williams qualified overnight from Wednesday to Thursday for the third round of the US Open in New York. When the tennis player seems more than ever close to ending her career, golf legend Tiger Woods accompanies her and helped her prepare for this possible last Grand Slam tournament of her career.

The eye of the tiger. A bit like in the song Roars by Katy Perry, Serena Williams intends to make her roar heard one last time at the US Open and for everyone in tennis. As the 40-year-old icon prepares to hang up, the American is accompanied by Tiger Woods for her (ultimate?) challenge at Flushing Meadows.

>>The US Open live

Author of a remarkable performance on the night of Wednesday to Thursday against the Estonian Anna Kontaveit, world number 2, the champion with six titles in New York has postponed the time for farewells a little more. A second round won after a fierce fight for almost two and a half hours (7-6, 2-6, 6-2) and under the gaze of his somewhat special support which greatly helped him prepare for this meeting. you.

“He’s one of the reasons why I’m here, one of the main reasons why I’m still playing, explained Serena Williams. So we talked a lot. He was really trying to motivate me. There are a few people, but we were like, ‘Okay, we can do this together,’ you know.”

Williams: ‘I was just lost and had so many questions’

In the next round on Friday, the current 605th player in the world will challenge Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. Or rather, the Aussie player (46th in the WTA) will try to get the skin of the lioness Serena Williams. There is no doubt that Tiger Woods will still accompany him on this adventure.

“It was good (to have Tiger Woods), because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was just lost and I had so many questions, Serena Williams said again to the press. When you you can count on someone like that. I mean, my God, it’s Tiger Woods! He was really helpful to me in getting some clarification.”

Williams looking for a comeback like Woods’

Associated in this US Open, the two champions seem to be still hungry for a title. And if Tiger Woods had signed one of the most beautiful comebacks in sport with his victory at the Augusta Masters in 2019, eleven years after his last major title, Serena Williams hopes to crunch all her rivals this summer at Flushing Meadows. But when asked about her chances of victory, the American plays it modest.

“I can’t project myself that far. I’m there tonight. I’m having fun and I’m having fun, launched Serena Willliams in front of the press. Honestly, I’ve played so many difficult matches since I didn’t don’t know when, that I feel like it’s going to be really, really difficult to prepare well for every opponent.”

A title on September 11 would allow him to wrap up the New York tournament (and probably his career) on a final fireworks display… all this, perhaps accompanied by another Katy Perry song, Fireworks. A sublime final bouquet for a champion like Serena Williams and her special advisor Tiger Woods.