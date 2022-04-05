Tigers trade Isaac Paredes for Austin Meadowns

The Detroit Tigers they didn’t wait long to address the hole in the outfield created by prospect Riley Greene’s broken foot.

On Monday, they acquired the outfielder austin meadows of the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for 23-year-old infield prospect Isaac Paredes and a competitive 2022 B-round draft pick (scheduled to fall somewhere in the 60s overall).

The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade that will send OF Austin Meadows to the Tigers for shortstop Isaac Paredes and a draft pick, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 5, 2022

Meadows, the older brother of Tigers outfield prospect Parker Meadows, was a 2019 American League All-Star with the Rays. That season, he hit .291 with 33 home runs. Last year, he hit just .234, though he still hit 27 home runs in 518 at-bats.

Meadows has a one-year, $4 million contract. He will be eligible for arbitration after this season and will be under team control through the 2024 season.

