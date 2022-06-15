“Tigers” will be screened at the San Martín Cultural Center with free admission

European Cinema Meeting will project “Tiger”, the director’s second feature film Ronnie Sandahl, the next Thursday 16 at 8:30 p.m. in the San Martin Cultural Center (Sarmiento 1551).

It will be a special function within the framework of the swedish national day. It is starred by Erik Enge, Alfred Enoch, Maurizio Lombardi, Frida Gustavsson, Antonio Bannò, Antonio Zavatteri, Alberto Basaluzzo, Daniele La Leggia, Gianluca Di Gennaro, Lino Musella, Liv Mjones, Johannes Bah Kuhnke.

Follow the true story of how the 16-year-old soccer talent Martin Bengtson he was sold to a major Italian club; a childhood dream that turned into a chilling nightmare. A story about the passionate obsession of a young man in a world where everything and anyone has a price.

Sandahl is a screenwriter, director, and author with a background in journalism. Since his film debut “Underdog” (2015), Ronnie has been working on a trilogy of movies about sports and psychology.

In addition to “Tigers” also wrote the script for “Borg vs. McEnroe” (2017) and “Perfect”, directed by Olivia Wilde, which was recently sold to Searchlight Pictures.