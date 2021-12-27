Tight on cash, from 1 January the ceiling drops to 1,000 euros

From 1 January comes the squeeze on cash payments whose ceiling, starting from that date, will drop from the current 2 thousand to one thousand euros. This is the consequence of the new “stakes” envisaged by the tax decree of the summer of 2020 during the Conte-bis government, a measure that aims to strengthen the fight against “black” and focus on the cashless strategy, followed during the parliamentary examination of the Recovery decree and which provides that shopkeepers and professionals are required to accept debit or credit cards as forms of payment, of any amount. Those who refuse will be fined: they will start from 30 euros, a sum to which a percentage will be added based on the value of the product or service purchased.

Still on the economic front, there are no other surprises in sight: all the most important measures of the Draghi government’s budget law have been confirmed: the new 4-rate personal income tax (23%, 25%, 35%, 43%) and the restyling of deductions with an Irpef saving-bonus clause for low incomes, the farewell to IRAP for 835 thousand self-employed persons, the package against expensive energy, which includes the possibility of spreading the bills in 10 installments. All home bonuses have also been renewed, from furniture to water, and above all 110% increased.

Changes to the last have arrived for the workers of the show business: the dowry in their favor that Parliament wanted to bring in 2022 from 20 to 70 million drops, after the findings of the Accounting Office, to 40 million. As many are planned for the following year. And then the reduction of the excise duty on beer which is limited to next year (it will go from the current 2.99 euros per hectolitre and per degree-Plato to 2.94).

