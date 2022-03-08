Tigres and Rayados already have a new security plan

Midtime Editorial

After the violent acts in the The Corregidora Stadium Come in fans of Querétaro and Atlas, in Nuevo León Measures will be taken to prevent similar acts from occurring both inside and outside the sports venues.

Given this, the Secretary of Security of NL, Aldo Fasci, and the directors of Tigres and Rayados they were going to offer a press conference this Monday to reveal a new security plan; however, it was canceled and will possibly be retrograded for this Wednesday.

Fasci explained why the plan was not released today. “Because we depend on the decisions of the FMF, on the issue of the supporters who come to the stadium, because the security scheme is very different with or without supporters,” he said on the news with Maria Julia Lafuente.

Although, one of the proposals is to disappear the bars, both the local ones and the visiting ones, Fasci clarifies that this depends on the Mexican Soccer Federation.

“See the redesign of the security schemes because we have to update ourselves. (The theme of the bars) That depends on the FMF of soccer, not on the authority because there is freedom in this Mexicosometimes it is abused, but there is freedom, we want to give peace of mind and security to the people who go”.

“Other things happen on the street, we have a plan for that; to be able to make official what we agreed with the directives to announce what will be done outside and inside. They have the right to walk as long as they do not affect third parties, all of that will be announced when we have determined what is said, We already have plan A and plan B, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves”he declared.

