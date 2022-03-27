Tigres beat Pachuca in a friendly match that ended warm

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.26.2022 18:44:32





In a heated game in which the term “friendly” was left aside, Tigres beat Pachuca 2-1 with goals from Luis Quiñones and Carlos Gonzáleza marker that confirms its good condition by achieving it at the expense of the best team in Clausura 2022.

The university students, who were supported by their fans at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas, tried to show their potential and were barely able to do so in a tough game that started from the first half, and in which both Miguel Herrera as Guillermo Almada sent their best available men to play.

In just three minutes, those led by Herrera scored the two victory goals, the first of them at minute 24 thanks to Quiñones and after a good play in which he combined with Fernando Venegas, who passed him a great ball to beat goalkeeper Carlos Moreno.

The second goal came three minutes later and was thanks to a great shot from outside the box by Carlos Gonzálezwho put a 2-0 that could appease the development of the match, something that did not happen.

In the complementary, Pachuca soon found the discount with a excellent play by Roberto de la Rosa in which he took the loaded ball to the right side of the field to cut towards the center and define with a touch on the side of Nahuel for 2-1.

After that, the game broke down completely, since both strategists had made moves to their squads, something that led the cats to dominate with greater depth, although without capitalizing on the options they had.

louse lit up

Miguel Herrera, coach of Tigres, He left the game very upset because of how hard the Tuzos put their lega situation that led Javier Aquino to leave the game touched.

He confronted the Pachuca bench and even made some strong comments against him, so he had to be taken to the locker room so as not to make a mistake.

​