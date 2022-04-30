Tigres does not believe it: Gignac rules out France and Mexico for another American team

Gignac contradicts himself and puts on an unexpected elastic



April 29, 2022 4:53 p.m.

André Pierre Gignac arrived in Mexico from France and since then has not been out of tune. The striker is the top scorer in the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 with 11 goals.

Although he is currently out due to injury, Gignac has not ceased to be news, as the Tigres attacker declared that he would have loved to represent the Mexican National Team but ‘he was late’.

Due to the time he has in Mexico, the procedures he has carried out and others, Gignac could have played with the Mexican National Team, when he naturalized, but unfortunately for years he has played official matches with France, so that opportunity was lost.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the Felinos player confessed that it would have been a dream for him to play with Mexico, since it is a country that has given him a lot and where he feels comfortable, however he did not opt ​​for this opportunity since He arrived ‘late to Tigres’ and that led to his first debut with France.

“I would have loved it, really (to play for Mexico), but I was late. If I had reached the age of 22 here, maybe yes, with naturalization”, confessed the French striker.

Incredibly after that statement, Gignac surprised everyone with an image in the stories of his official Instagram account in which he is seen wearing the jersey of the Venezuelan soccer team, with his teammate Yeferson Soteldo aside.

André Pierre Gignac debuted with the French National Team in 2009 and arrived at the Tigres until 2015, so that time gap prevented him from choosing to represent Mexico.