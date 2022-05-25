Tigres Femenil and Angel City FC sign an agreement; What is it about?

The team of Tigres Femenil and Angel City FC have signed an agreement and here we tell you what it is about; The Felinas continue to seek growth for the Liga MX Femenil, but above all for its structure.

This video may interest you

Angel City FC is a team that will play in the National Women’s Soccer League from this 2022 and whose main faces are its founder the actress, Natalie Portman; in the same way the tennis player Serena Williams has participation in this American team.

There will be VAR in the Liga MX Femenil: details and from when it will be incorporated

Las Felinas, for their part, have announced this agreement with the team that will imply growth for both parties. “An alliance between two cities and two clubs that share the same purpose and passion”, indicated on social media.

An alliance between two cities and two clubs that share the same purpose and passion. @TigresFemenil 🤝 @weareangelcity pic.twitter.com/XiyuSvrdJu – Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) May 24, 2022

What is it about?

Thus, Tigres Femenil and Angel City FC have signed an agreement, which we will tell you what it is about. An alliance that will benefit the UANL team. This entry deal is for two years and will include two friendly matches.

– The first friendly match will be played next Wednesday, August 10 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) at the Banc of California Stadium.

– For the second game it will take place at the Estadio Universitario in 2023 on a date to be announced later.

– Exchange of best practices in sport, business and social responsibility

– Engage with fans, community groups and local soccer clubs.

– Both teams will host community impact events during each visit

Women’s MX League Clausura 2022; Is there an economic prize for the champions?