Tigres Femenil is the second best team in Concacaf

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHSfor its acronym in English) published its international rankings in which the Women’s MX League Begin to gain more land at the international level.

On April 7, the IFFHS listed the top 10 women’s clubs in the region of Concacaf. Incidentally, the classification was based on the performance of the teams in international and national tournaments over the last 12 months.

1. Portland Thorns, United States.

2. Tigers UANL, Mexico.

3. OL Reign, United States.

4. Striped, Mexico.

5. Washington Spirit, United States.

6. Gotham FC, United States.

7. Guadalajara, Mexico.

8. Chicago Red Stars, United States.

9. North Carolina Courage, United States.

10. Atlas, Mexico.

Notably of the 10 teamsyeseis belong to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), while remaining are in the Women’s MX League. portland thornsteam that occupies the first place inside the top, throughout 2021 won the NWSL Shield, the NWSL Challenge Cup and the Women’s International Champions Cup.

For their part, the Amazonwho hold the second rung, They managed to rise as champions of the Guardianes Tournament 2021. In fact, having won that tournament, and a previous one, the 2020 Guardians Tournament, Tigres Femenil was awarded the Champion of Championsprecisely for the bi-championship.

