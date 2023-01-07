Tigres launched an offer for Santos BorréMediotiempo

Jorge Rosales

tigers look for a striker for him Closing 2023 and is already targeting the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, who belongs to the Eintracht Frankfurtt, although they will continue trying to get it to Liga MX.

the auriazul club launched an offer to the Bundesliga team to try to sign the coffee striker, which they initially rejected despite the fact that he is not being regularly taken into account by thelDT Oliver Glasner.

The proposal was confirmed by Borré’s agent, Nicholas Petropuloswho also spoke about the situation the attacker is experiencing in Germany.

“Rafael is a player who always wants to be the protagonist and in Germany he is not having the chance after having been fundamental in obtaining the Europa League, ”he said at half time.

In the current season just add 400 minutes on the bundesligawith 14 games played and a goal and an assist, but these are not the numbers he expects to see in the second half of the campaign.

The royal club is looking for a ‘9’ that he came to compete in the offense after how unproductive he was Jordy Caicedowho was no longer registered for the Closing 2023 and they hope to find you accommodation.