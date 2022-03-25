Tigres separates Raymundo Fulgencio for an incident in Veracruz

Raymundo Fulgencio was accused of being in a beating that was given to a young man in Veracruz

The club tigers announced that the player Raymundo Fulgencio was separated from the team, pending investigations into his alleged involvement in an incident in Veracruz.

“Yesterday a video circulated where our player is accused Raymundo Fulgencio having participated in an incident in Veracruz. In commitment to the values ​​of the Club and in constant work to eradicate violence in football, we have made the decision to temporarily separate the player from all activities with the team while the corresponding investigations are carried out.

“We will work together with any instance necessary to clarify the case,” reported the box of the UANL through a statement.

Raymundo Fulgencio was accused of being in a beating that was given to a young man in Veracruz and in view of the situation tigers They determined to investigate the facts and for the time being he was separated from the campus.

Raymundo Fulgencio was separated from the Tigres campus while a case of violence is being investigated in Veracruz. imago7

The cats are currently in United States to face friendly matches, in the middle of the break in Mexican soccer for the date FIFA.

In his first match against Americathe frame of the UANL He took the victory and in his second match he will face Pachucato return later to New Lion to face their next commitments of the Closing Tournament 2022.