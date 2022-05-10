Tigres UANL chose the match times that benefited them the most

Cruz Azul was not going to play the quarterfinal series on Thursday and Sunday. Initially, the days agreed by the television stations were Wednesdays and Saturdays for the duel of the cement workers against Tigers UANLhowever, a request from the university team ended up disrupting the plans.

According to the Filtered Touch column, from the newspaper Mediotiempothose led by Miguel Herrera preferred to delay the match date for one more day to give time to recover all the injured. In the end, the play ended with a result and the university students will have the entire squad at their disposal to measure themselves against La Maquina.

“The schedules of the Quarterfinals were announced during the afternoon of this Monday and the desire of Tigres to play the series against Cruz Azul on Thursday and Sunday ended up prevailing, as was finally announced. The television station that transmits the felines had the idea that they play Wednesday and Saturday in order to accommodate América-Puebla and Atlas-Chivas on Sunday, and to have on the same day the two biggest and winning teams in the country.“, reads part of the information.

“In the end, it ends up explaining that the television stations gave their arm to twist with the request of Tigres. Howeverthe auriazul board maintained the position so that it was played on the days they wanted and thereby help Miguel Herrera with the injured and those who are recovering, since Juan Pablo Vigón suffered a physical discomfort and did not train this Monday with Florian Thauvin and Diego Reyes.”ends the column.

Blue Cross vs. Tigres UANL: when and at what time do they play for Liga MX?

The first 90 minutes between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be played this Thursday, May 12 from the Azteca Stadium. This match will start at 19:00 (local time).

