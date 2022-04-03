Sports

Tigres UANL in mourning, former technical assistant Hugo Hernández dies

One day after his commitment on matchday 12 of the MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament, the UANL Tigers are in mourning after letting all their fans know about the unfortunate death of Hugo Hernandezformer technical assistant of the team.

The group of cats led by Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera sent condolences to the family and loved ones of the institution’s former technical assistant through their official social networks.

“Club Tigres’ management, coaching staff, players and administrative staff deeply regret the loss suffered by the Hernández family,” says the team’s message of condolence.



It should be noted that the UANL Tigers will seek to extend their streak of consecutive victories in the current Clausura 2022 tournament, receiving a visit from the Xolos de Tijuana at the University Stadium, in the activity of day 12.

