Tigres UANL negotiates with Bayern Munich and paralyzes the entire Liga MX

Tigres UANL paralyzed Liga MX fans by starting negotiations with Bayern Munich for the future.

February 21, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Tigres UANL and Bayern Munich surprised Liga MX fans when rumors flooded the news portals about the possibility of an imminent meeting between the two teams.

From the Bayer Insider podcast, they pointed out that from the Bavarian complex they will travel to Mexico and the United States with the intention of expanding the brand of the German institution in the American continent.

“In times of pandemic, a summer tour was sought again, sponsored by Audi and after the previous trips fell, we have heard that it is planned again,” said the driver.

“This time in DC and Mexico, if things happen, they are trying to do it if the times of pandemic crisis allow it. Once there, make a little money and present Bayern,” they revealed from the German press.

In any case, the meeting between the German club and the Mexican is just a rumor of which, for the moment, there are still no signs that a future friendly will be marked on the agenda of both institutions.

Tigres and Bayern Munich coincided in the final of the Club World Cup in 2020 when the team from Bavaria managed to beat those who led the tuka Ferretti 1-0 with a goal from Benjamin Pavard and from there a good relationship remained.