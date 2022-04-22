Tigres UANL threatens Club America through Culebro

The UANL Tigers will receive the visit of the Club America Eagles this Saturday at the Volcán Universitario in a ‘complicated’ match for the felines, who seek to secure second place in the standings and aspire to finish first on the last day of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MXso your Sports President, Mauricio Culebromade it very clear that only ‘they are worth’ the victory.

Although tigers would tie the second place with a draw against America, for the director of the Incomparables it is important to close with a couple of victories in the Clausura 2022, because in the last matches they have lost punch and he wants the UANL team to arrive at a better pace to the League.

Culebro issued a warning to his next two rivals, América and Atlas, because in the Monterrey club they already know that they have to get a couple of wins in these matches and thus aspire to first place in the table, currently at the hands of Pachuca.

“We are there with that feeling of what was the last Liguilla, but the important thing is that we get up and we are there, that is why I think it is important to finish as high as possible to play with that advantage that this great fans gives us. I’ve always said it, the best fans in Mexico. For us, it is very important because of the support and what is experienced in this stadium, ”he said in an interview with TUDN.

Tigres has 32 points and one point would mathematically assure them of second place, while a victory against América could leave them as leaders, only if Pachuca loses their game on Matchday 16.

America’s visit is a high-risk match for Tigres, since the felines have only been able to win one match against them in the last ten direct confrontations, in addition to the fact that the Eagles present the best closing of the tournament with five wins in a row.

