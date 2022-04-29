Tigres UANL would negotiate the signing of Joaquín Montecinos from Xolos Tijuana

With less than six months in Mexican Soccer, the forward of the Xolos from Tijuana, Joaquin Montecinoshas filled the eye of several ‘powerful’ clubs in the MX Leaguesince recently there was talk of a possible interest of the America club and now he has been associated with the UANL Tigers who drives Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera.

Before signing with Xolos de Tijuana, Montecinos had already been in the orbit of Tigres, América and Cruz Azul, but the Chilean surprised everyone by making arrangements with the border team, with whom he is on loan, but has a purchase clause obligatory from the Italian Audax of Chile.

According to the information published in the Toque Filtrado de Mediotiempo column, Montecinos would have filled the eye of the UANL Tigres in the last game that Xolaje played at the University Volcano, because despite the defeat of the pack, the Chilean he played a good game.

The source points out that the soccer player’s agent was already present at the Tigres facilities where he met with the UANL board, hoping to accommodate one of his players, with Montecinos being the “most attractive” of his portfolio.

However, the same source points out that given the position in which Montecinos plays (right winger), his arrival seems complicated, since it is an area that is more than covered in the UANL Tigers.

The 10 of Xolos records 3 goals in 12 games played in Clausura 2022, 7 of them as a starter, adding 698 minutes on the field.

Tigres has Florian Thauvin as a right winger, a position in which Nicolás López also plays.

In addition, on the other side are Luis Quiñones, Yeferson Soteldo and even Javier Aquino, who has to perform side functions due to overcrowding.

