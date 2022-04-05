Tigres vs. Bayern Munich friendly postponed; they hope it will be done in 2023

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, NL / 04.04.2022 13:31:00





The friendly that was planned this summer between tigers and Bayern Munich finally it will not take place this year, after both parties agreed to move it due to the reduced calendar due to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

When will Tigres vs Bayern Munich play? Original date postponed

Sources inside the auriazul club confirmed at halftime that it will not always be held in July, because the calendar for the world Cup reduce the calendar to do it and they will be talking to reschedule it.

Although there is no tentative date for its realization, in the UANL group They hope it will be done in 2023, as part of the good relationship between both clubs after participating in the 2020 Club World Cup held in 2021.

What will take place is FC Bayern Munich Youth Cupwhich is based in the city of Monterrey, where Tigres will sponsor a team to compete as it did in 2021.

The talks have been held since last year, after the interventions that the clubs had in the Club World Cup, and although the Bavarian team went to see the logistics of the meeting, they will finally have to wait to have a preparation game on the volcano.

tiger games

Until the day the friendly match between Tigres and Bayern Munich is played, the felines will continue with their commitments in Mexican soccer. Then we leave you the ones that are missing from those led by Miguel Herrera to finish the Regular Phase of the Clausura 2022 calendar: