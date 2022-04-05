Tigres vs Bayern Munich was postponed, there is still no date for the friendly

Sources reported that the friendly match will have to be rescheduled for the future.

The possibility that tigers and Bayern Munich They met at the University Stadium in a friendly match next July, it disappeared and now it is expected that the match can be rescheduled for a future.

Sources informed ESPN that the game that was scheduled for July 23 could not take place, despite the fact that there were already negotiations for it to take place.

Even in previous days, staff of the Bayern Munich He was in Nuevo León to analyze the issues of logistics, stadium, hotels and other details for the friendly match.

This friendly match was going to revive the final of the Club World Cup that they disputed tigers and Bayern Munich in 2021, a duel won by the whole of the Bundesliga by the minimum after a controversial goal.

However, it has now been revealed that the possibility of reviving the final of the Club World Cup that these teams played in 2020 did not materialize and there is still no defined date for rescheduling.

The felines, for now, continue with their good pace in the Closing Tournament 2022in which they are at the top of the general classification with 26 units, after the victory obtained against Xolos from Tijuana in the University Stadium by a score of 2-0.

Sources assure that the match between Tigres and Bayern Munich is cancelled. Getty Images

tigers will play this Thursday against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, in the pending match of the ninth day, in which they will seek to extend their streak without defeats to establish themselves in first place in the table. The Tuzos are just one point behind the team from Michael Herrera and they will come to this duel after falling to Santos with a score of 0-3.

The painting of the UANL He has played nine games without disaster, since his only game lost was on the second date against Pueblaby 2-0.