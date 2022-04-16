Tijuana vs América Liga MX Clausura 2022: summary, result and goals of the match

America prevailed at the border

April 15, 2022 11:23 p.m.

The action inside MX League continues and boy was it an intense Friday as far as football activity is concerned. This day one of the most important teams in Mexico entered the scene, El Club América was in charge of closing the activities, since his visit to Tijuana It was the last match of this April 15, 2022.

The meeting was attended by two teams that are having a similar season. Both squads arrive too evenly, since they came with the same amount of points, only that América was one place higher in the standings thanks to their goal difference. Both Xolos and America need a win, so they didn’t keep anything in the “Mictlan.”

Summary of the First Half

The actions were fast in the meeting, because Roger Martínez wasted no time and at minute 1 he took a shot outside the area that went wide of the goal. Xolaje’s response was not long in coming, as Renato Ibarra wanted to apply the former’s law to 2′, but his shot went over Ochoa’s goal.

four minutes later, América took a free kick, which was deflected by a Xolos defender to his own goal to open the scoring in favor of the Águilas. That goal was just the beginning of the border defense nightmare.

Tijuana still hadn’t recovered from America’s score and three minutes later, the defense failed again because a communication error with the goalkeeper caused the ball to fall to Alejandro Zendejas, who simply had to push the ball to make it 0-2.

Don’t settle for that, Xolos’ defense, in his eagerness to come out playingthey left the ball to Federico Viña, however, the charrúa saw how his shot was covered by goalkeeper Gil Alcalá. The best thing for the locals was from the midfield forward, as Joaquín Montecinos was very active and had his first goal chance at 23′ with a shot on goal that went wide.

Two minutes later, Roger Martínez made a great play down the left wing and assisted Diego Valdés, who shot on goalbut the ball was covered by Vladimir Loroña to prevent the fall of his frame.

That move made a difference, because minute 30, Montecinos received the ball inside the small area, removed Jorge Meré’s mark with a feint and took a shot that left Ochoa without a chance, placing the 1-2 and returning Sebastián Méndez’s men to the match.

América did not give up and six minutes later, Valdés was close to making it 1-3, but the defense deflected the ball to a corner kick. In that corner Roger Martínez received the ball and without thinking twice, took a volley that crashed into the Alcalá post, being the last dangerous move of the first half.

Second time

América once again had the first scoring move at the start of the second half. Said arrival was at minute 48, when Roger assisted with a high ball to Viñas, who received with his chest and shot on goal, but the ball went just wide of the rival goal.

Three minutes later, Diego Valdés approached the Tijuana area, but was fouled from behind. That caused the ball to fall to Martínez, who shot, but the Tijuana goalkeeper sent it to a corner kick.

At 58′, the Colombian from América made it 1-3, removing the defenders’ mark, but the referee annulled it due to a handball. The 9 of the Eagles was very active and at game time, he removed the mark of several Tijuana defenders and took a center shot that was not deflected by another visiting player.

In the 73rd minute, Viñas made a great header, but the ball was cut by Alcalá, who avoided the 1-3. To the surprise of locals and strangers, Tijuana tied the match thanks to a goal by Lisandro López, but it was ruled out of place.

Near the end of the match, the VAR noticed a hand from López himself inside his area, so Santander scored a penalty for Fernando Ortiz’s men. The person in charge of collecting it was Álvaro Fidalgo, who without complications made it 1-3.

Already in added time, Salvador Reyes was close to scoring the fourth azulcrema goal with a header, but Alcalá deflected it with a great save. The match ended with a score of 1-3 that places America in seventh position in the table momentarily. But you can drop positions depending on the results of Saturday’s games and the only one to be played on Sunday.

