Tijuana vs. America – Match Report – April 15, 2022

The Eagles took advantage of an own goal, a bad pass to the goalkeeper and a penalty to keep the flight from the hand of Fernando Ortiz in search of classification.

America begins to fly high in Clausura 2022 by beating Tijuana 3-1 on the field of Estadio Caliente and thus adding its fourth victory in a row under the management of Fernando Ortiz, who has led the Coapa team to sleep tonight in the seventh position.

Both teams began a back and forth dynamic, where some shots were achieved that went through the side of both goals. However, the key play came in the sixth minute, where Alejandro Zendejas took a free kick and Facundo Ferreyra headed in the box causing the ball to end in his own goal.

The border team was affected by the first goal, causing the Xolos to make a serious mistake between teammates. Víctor Guzmán tried to take the pressure off Alejandro Zendejas by giving the ball to Gil Alcalá, but the goalkeeper was behind his teammate and not in the goal area, so the ball rolled to the small area and behind the ball came the Eagles midfielder just to push the ball into the net.

The distrust and greater lack of coordination that appeared in the local team generated doubts among their own soccer players. Lisandro López tried to change the game to his left back, but the ball fell short and was stolen by Federico Viñas. The Uruguayan was outlined on goal, but his shot was bad and crashed into Alcalá’s body, thus losing a more than clear opportunity in the match.

The Tijuana team did not lower their arms despite the errors in defense, because after going down in the electronics their forwards had some options that they could not materialize. It was not until half an hour later that Joaquín Montecinos, who appeared in the area, cheated and left Jorge Sánchez lying, so he finished off with a missed right foot and left Memo Ochoa standing, who only saw the ball enter to end his streak without receiving a goal (432 minutes in Liga MX and 270 with the Mexican National Team).

Montecinos ended the streak without conceding a goal from Guillermo Ochoa. imago7

The goal caused the border players to regain confidence and advance meters in the field causing them to play a more even game with America and also having some rough contacts

América tried to be more incisive at the beginning of the second half through Diego Valdés and Roger Martínez, who missed an important opportunity by sending the ball to the side of the goal.

The squad led by Sebastián Méndez had some additions during the last 20 minutes of the match. David Barbona became the player who revolutionized the game the most in the second half, but his teammates were not able to hit the balls of danger that he generated.

The errors on the part of the Tijuana defense reappeared again in the last minutes, as Lisandro López raised his arm too high and deflected a ball inside the area with his hand. Luis Enrique Santander went to VAR and scored the maximum penalty, so Álvaro Fidalgo was in charge of throwing it and making the opportunity perfect.

Fidalgo put definitive figures in the Xolos-America. imago7

The 1-3 in favor of the feathered ones caused the match to have only one owner, so the Xolos went back and lived minutes of nervousness, while the rival was comfortable and dominating the match.

América reached 19 units and despite the fact that they are waiting to know the result of other rivals, the capital team is on the verge of obtaining the pass to the playoffs.