Tiktok: A Doctor Reveals The Dangers Of Kissing People With Beard And Mustache “Clean Yourself” | news from mexico

Hermosillo, Sonora.- Many men grow their beards and mustaches because they think it gives them a certain charm to win over that special someone.

Which is why now a doctor in the United States has taken it upon himself to share advice. TIC Toc About the care that should be taken by people kissing someone with a beard.

viral

derm doctor aka Muneeb Shah, took advantage of a video posted by a young woman to comment on the consequences of kissing a man with facial hair. In the images, it can be seen that the girl suffered an allergic reaction at chin height.

In response to this unfortunate incident, professional Demonstrated the importance of facial hygiene: “wipe your beard”, wrote. Other than this, It is reported that beard and mustache can contain a large number of bacteria, and when contact occurs, small cuts can form in the skin that can cause infection such as impetigo

Impetigo is a contagious and superficial skin infection mainly caused by bacteria. It is characterized by the appearance of red sores and pus-filled blisters on the skin, which may break and form yellow or brown scabs.

The derm doctor clip has garnered over 18 million views and created wonder among users. While some were disappointed that there are people who don’t shave their beards, others indicated that after watching the video, they would stop approaching persons with facial hair.

(tagstotranslate)tiktok

Source link

