TikTok: a famous French minister reveals to be Rihanna’s ex!

Very active on TikTok, the current Minister of Transport claims to be the ex of the very famous singer Rihanna.

Not a single day goes by without Jean-Baptiste Djebbari being talked about. On TikTok, the Minister of Transport is making the buzz by revealing to have had a relationship with Rihanna in the past. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari invents a relationship with Rihanna

If Jean-Baptiste Djebbari wears the cap of Minister of Transport, he could well trade it for that of influencer.

Very active on TikTok, the politician thus has more than a million subscribers. Yes, you have indeed read… It is huge!

His videos are relayed en masse by users of the platform and thus displays several million views. Some have even crossed the 10 million mark!

No, you are not dreaming… In the day of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the videographer therefore posted a new one. In this one, he then plays with the head of state who is slow to announce the composition of his future government.

We see him behind his desk, filled with boxes, talking on the following audio: “It is indeed starting to be longbut hey, va bene ma bella, as a great man said. »

“If this continues, even Rihanna will release her album before », can we then read in the caption of the post. He is referring here to the fact that the very famous singer has not released an album since 2016. Everyone is waiting for his big return !

In the comment space, a surfer then asked if the Minister of Transport was a fan of Rihanna. To which he replied: ” He is my ex. »

A response that greatly amused its subscribers. We let you discover the video! MCE TV tells you more.

Regarding Rihanna, the singer is expecting a child from Asap Rocky!