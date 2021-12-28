TikTok accused by a former moderator: psychological damage for gory content

A former content moderator for TikTok has decided to sue the vlogging platform on charges that ByteDance does not provide the moderators with adequate tools and guarantees for the protection of their mental health where they are constantly subjected to the viewing of films defined as “traumatic”.

The lawsuit was filed as a class action in the California Central District Court. In the documentation filed by the former TikTok moderator, Candie Frazier, claims to have passed 12 hours a day to moderate the videos uploaded to the platform and witnessed “thousands of acts of extreme and blatant violence”, including mass shootings, rape of children, animal mutilation, cannibalism, gang killings and acts of genocide.

Frazier describes a grueling job not only from a psychological point of view, but also practical: to be able to moderate the huge amount of content that is uploaded to the platform every day, the moderators are forced to observe three to ten videos at the same time, with new videos uploaded every 25 seconds. The moderators, says Frazier, can take a break of only 15 minutes in the first four hours of the shift, and other breaks of 15 minutes every two hours. According to what was stated by the former moderator, ByteDance would carefully monitor the activity of the moderators by severely punishing every fragment of time stolen from watching the videos.

The lawsuit in particular claims that TikTok and its partners (Frazier in fact formally worked for a contractor company, Telus International) have shown themselves failing to comply with industry standards that aim to mitigate the possible damage resulting from content moderation. These standards include a series of measures such as greater frequency of pauses, techniques to obfuscate certain parts of the videos and, of course, psychological support. The consequence of all this, says Fraizer, is having suffered “severe psychological trauma including depression, anxiety and symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.” The former moderator complains of difficulty sleeping, nightmares and panic attacks.

What is told in the documentation relating to the cause seems to coincide with the reports raised by moderators of other realities such as Facebook, YouTube and Google and testify to working conditions that are still particularly difficult for figures who are fundamental for the functioning of large content sharing platforms.

“While we provide no comment on the ongoing litigation, we strive to foster a careful working environment for our employees and contractors. Our security team works with third-party companies in the critical work of helping protect the TikTok platform and community. and we continue to expand a range of wellness services so moderators feel mentally and emotionally supported, “said TikTok spokesperson. Hilary McQuaide to TheVerge.

Frazier’s case was handled by the law firm Joseph Saveri, which was already busy with a similar lawsuit against Facebook in 2018. Then the lawsuit led to an out-of-court settlement worth $ 52 million that was paid by Facebook to the moderators represented by the law firm.