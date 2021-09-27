TikTok bitcoin, advice on financial investments

In recent times and more and more young people are turning to cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, to have an opportunity to make money quickly and easily, and learn about TikTok and Instagram.

Gen Z and new investments

How are Gen Z youth navigating these new investment choices? Jessica Menton, journalist from personal finance and markets of Usa Today News, he spoke with host Claire Thornton, discussing the social and economic factors which are affecting young investors during the current US financial rebound. Their dialogue revealed that young people are turning to cryptocurrencies and other less traditional investments because they can be an opportunity to make more money fast. However, with such speed there is an equally high risk, since young people get their information on TikTok or Instagram. That’s where Gen Z seek financial advice, that’s where everything is within everyone’s reach.

What should beware of? The risk is that these young investors end up having gods very high debts and, according to expert Jessica Menton, the risk increases when the protagonists are part of discriminated groups: young African Americans, women, people of the LGBTQ community. According to some financial professionals, marginalized communities tend to worry about losing money because they have experienced details prejudice and unfair treatment.

TikTok and bitcoin: learning in social media

But where can you buy and trade cryptocurrencies? Cryptocurrencies are created and traded on one decentralized computer network and obviously they have an attractive power for younger investors. Sometimes, says the expert a Use Today News, some of these investors, have not yet graduated and, in an attempt to trade cryptocurrencies, they are asking their parents to open accounts to try to help them exchange them.

Many Americans are relying on social media for financial and investment advice, such as TikTok and Instagram. These tips can sometimes be really helpful, as some content is about not just investing, but also pills on how to try to pay off a debt or understand how to get a mortgage. At the moment, people are really curious about how the financial world works, which seems so much of a taboo. A fog that prevents you from looking clearly. There is always little talk about it and this prevents the young people of Gen Z – and also the Millennials – from having awareness of one’s money and the potentialities related to it. In response to this need to know, social media is the right place to learn. Some users, sometimes graduates in this sector, open profiles on TikTok or Instagram in which they explain – in simple language – what bitcoin is, how to invest online, what are the risks.