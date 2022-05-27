TikTok. Cantinflas goes viral after passing Anitta

Digital Millennium

In recent months, a dance imposed by the Brazilian artist Anitta has gone viral. It is an extreme twerk that has taken over TikTok, thus creating the so-called “Anitta Challenge”.





‘Envolver’, by Anitta, is the most viewed video on YouTube (Instagram).

There have been various personalities from the music industry and even some actors who have joined the challenge and have tried this famous dance that Anitta performed for the first time on her theme To wrapwhich managed to position itself as the most listened to song in the world a few weeks ago.

But thanks to TikTok, a short video of a bit of the film has gone viral. Let’s fly young! din 1947, starring the Mexican actor and comedian Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”where you can see him perform this famous dance.

That is why different Internet users have designated Cantinflas as the inventor and the first to carry out the step that Anitta made famous. The short video uploaded by the user @jorgepaulalvarado and called “Who invented the step”already has more than 200 thousand reproductions and more than 50 thousand times that it has been shared.

Let’s fly, young man! It tells the story of Cantinflas, a young peon from a large farm who enlists in the Mexican Air Force. One day he is given a 24-hour license to visit his friends at the hacienda, but he only went hoping to see his girlfriend Margarita (Carolina Barrett), a beautiful young woman who, unknown to Cantinflas, drives crazy people. and several men from the Air Force and companions of Cantinflas fell in love.

Let’s fly young! is a 1947 Mexican comedy film directed by Miguel M. Delgado and starring Cantinflas, Carolina Barret, Maruja Griffel, Miroslava and Ángel Garasa. It was produced by Posa Films and distributed internationally by Warner Bros.​

