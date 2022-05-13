TikTok. Granny’s reaction goes viral when she receives a figure from El Buki

The reaction of a granny when receiving a figure of Marco Antonio Solis made of cardboard has gone viral on social networks, so much so that even the real “El Buki” responded to give him a hug “live and in full color.”

The user of TikTokJenifer Daniela, granddaughter of the “eternal lover” of “El Buki”, posted the video that went viral on the social network, which led to the singer himself responding on Twitter.

In a first video, Jenifer Daniela assures that her grandmother has always been in love of Marco Antonio Solis, so he had the idea, along with his brothers, to give him on May 10 a cardboard figure of the life-size singer. Then he shows the process of assembling “El Buki” out of cardboard, with which they would surprise his grandmother on Mother’s Day.

@daniemdz Wait for his reaction #marcoantoniosolis #abuelita #diadelasmadres #fyp #parati More Than Your Friend – Marco Antonio Solís

Read also: Video. Student and professor from ESIME Zacatenco star in a fight on CDMX avenue

When the day arrived, the grandchildren of the fan of the interpreter of “More than your friend” prepared to surprise him, so they placed the cardboard figure outside his house, knocked on the door and, as soon as his grandmother left They yelled “Surprise!”

The grandmother’s emotion led to a shout and praise for her life-size cardboard Marco Antonio Solis, to whom she said “chulada” and sent him kisses. The grandchildren, very excited, applauded and laughed at the joy of her grandmother, whom they described as “the eternal lover of” El Buki “.

@daniemdz Reply to @vanearechar My grandmother’s reaction to her cardboard boyfriend #marcoantoniosolis #abuelita #DiaDeLasMothers #fyp #parati I Love You Mom – Marco Antonio Solís & Los Bukis

Although she had more gifts, the lady’s favorite was her “cardboard boyfriend”, as her grandchildren pointed out.

Read also: They arrest a delivery man who attacked a driver in Polanco

After spreading the videouser interaction social media made it reach the singer, who wrote the following on his Twitter account:

“Next time they let me know and we organize ourselves to give him a hug live and in full color!!!! Congratulations and a hug with my best wishes.”

The video has already accumulated thousands of likes, more than 2 million views on TikTok and the hope of many netizens that “El Buki” will give granny the surprise of meet him in person.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

apr/rmlgv