TikTok has banned Fabiola Baglieri, the Italian Kendall Jenner with 7 million followers

The account of Fabiola Baglieri, one of the most followed Italians on TikTok, has been permanently banned from the Chinese platform. The reasons, as often happens in these cases, are not there. “Everything that I have built with my efforts has been destroyed before my eyes,” he wrote on Instagram.

TikTok has permanently removed the profile from more than 7 million followers of Fabiola Baglieri, the world-famous Italian tiktoker who over the last few months had gone viral thanks to her incredible transformations and for her being called the double Italian of Kendall Jenner. In the videos published on the social network, in fact, the 18-year-old showed herself at first without make-up and with deliberately ugly facial features (unibrow, dark circles and very thick eyebrows) and then transformed into her real version, made up and very similar, in fact, to Kendall Jenner. Yesterday, however, his profile was suddenly closed by TikTok.

“Everything I built with my efforts was destroyed in front of my eyes” wrote the young tiktoker on Instagram. “I wonder why me. Four fucking months crumbling like this. Sorry if you don’t hear from me for a while, I always love you.” It is not clear the reason for the suspension, which, as often happens with TikTok, refers to a “standard” reason: repeated violations of guidelines. A version that Fabiola denies, saying that she has never violated the rules of the platform. Meanwhile, the tiktoker has resumed publishing on her second profile, where she writes: “TikTok has banned my first account and I still can’t breathe, but you know how things go sometimes … You just have to get up and fight”.

Meanwhile, his followers, which at the time of the block amounted to more than 7 million on TikTok, have started sending protest messages to the platform, asking to unblock the creator. “You blocked it for no reason” writes one of them. “You have to improve the reporting section, because the hater they always want to turn off someone’s light. “Sudden account blocking is a problem that the platform has had for some time and that continues to affect even the biggest creators, who now work full-time on TikTok. Fabiola had even managed to do it. a partnership with Jason Derulo In the last month, another tiktoker, Martina Miticocchio, was also blocked by the platform for no apparent reason.