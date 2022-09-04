TikTok influencer dies after skydiving accident in Toronto

Canadian TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi had recently started taking skydiving lessons.

(CNN) — A Canadian TikTok influencer died last week following a skydiving accident in Toronto, a friend who attended her funeral told CNN.

Tanya Pardazi, 21, who called herself a TikTok philosatea, had more than 95,000 followers and two million likes on the app.

Skydive Toronto reported that a female skydiving student died on August 27 after she “succumbed to fatal injuries sustained in an emergency situation.” The company did not identify the student, but Melody Ozgoli, a friend of Pardazi’s for about a decade, told CNN by phone Saturday that Pardazi was the student who died.

Pardazi had recently started taking classes with the skydiving company, and exposed it in his latest TikTok post, made on August 22.

“The skydiver released the rapidly rotating main parachute at low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate,” the company said in a statement.

“The jumper was a recent and welcome addition to the skydiving community and will be missed among the student’s new friends and fellow Skydive Toronto Inc jumpers,” the statement said. “The Skydive Toronto Inc team has been deeply affected by this accident as they have perfected their student training program for over 50 years.”

Ozgoli described her as outgoing, adventurous, open-minded, always available to others, and intelligent.

“She was definitely known for how beautiful she was, but what she was known for the most was her incredible mind. That’s the one thing every person I spoke to mentioned, how brilliant she was, how smart she was, how much she knew. “commented Ozgoli, 20.

Pardazi was known for “taking up new hobbies,” according to Ozgoli, who called her friend a “gift to the world.”

Ozgoli noted that Pardazi’s funeral, held on Friday, was well attended.

“At the ceremony we all wore white because she was an angel,” Ozgoli said. “I think it was a unique thing to do, and that’s what Tanya was, she was unique, she was different. She was unique, really.”

The South Simcoe Police Service is “investigating the death in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office,” according to a police news release.