TikTok: know the five types of scams that you should beware of when using the app | Revtli Tdex | ANSWERS

If you are a fan of social networks and the TikTok is one of your favorite platforms, you must be very careful because scams are the order of the day and this video service is no exception. That is why in this note we will tell you about some of the most frequent types of scams that you should beware of on social networks, especially on TikTok.

FIVE SCAM MODES YOU SHOULD BEWARE OF ON TIKTOK

These are five modalities of scam that you should be careful of TikTok according to the Colombian media outlet Diario El Tiempo.

1. Cryptocurrency scams

Cryptocurrencies have grown in recent times and their popularity is increasing, so they tend to generate a lot of noise in the digital world. In TikTok There are many offers that always sound too good to be true.

It is important to stop and think for a few seconds before clicking or moving forward. One of them even indicates that Elon Musk is going to give away a million dollars to random strangers.

two. Phishing messages on TikTok

This is a message sent randomly, but in the hope that it will arrive in a user’s inbox. TikTok. Messages or emails could try to offer the verified account mark, more followers, or even a sponsorship.

Once the person receives the message and clicks on the provided link, they are redirected to a site that asks for the login credentials of TikTok.

If the victim does not have two-factor authentication enabled, once this information has been entered, the cybercriminals will have control of the account and could block the genuine user.

3. Bot accounts on TikTok

There are still many accounts TikTok which are bots programmed to interact with specific users and with the intention of making them believe that they are communicating with a real person.

Ultimately, these bots may ask victims for sensitive information or suggest that victims be redirected to a fraudulent site, which tries to steal information from them or install malware on their phones.

Four. Fake apps promoted on TikTok

fake accounts in TikTok sometimes they promote apps that are available for download.

The problem is that these ‘apps’ are also fake. Some of these accounts will claim that specific paid platforms can be downloaded for free from certain third-party app stores. However, in an attempt to steal your information, these apps will install a virus on your device.

5. fake celebrities

Some accounts try to impersonate real celebrities. This is achieved by simply duplicating the content of a celebrity’s account. The intention is to get as many followers as possible, and before they are discovered and reported, use the platform to promote more scams, such as cryptocurrency investment scams.

WHAT IS TIK TOK

As far as is known, TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos don’t have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

TikTok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of TikTok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of TikTok90% say they use the app daily.