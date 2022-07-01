TikTok: Léna Situations and Selena Gomez ultra accomplices in the evening!

On TikTok, Léna Sitations and Selena Gomez were closer than ever. They met at the same party.

On TikTok, Léna Situations published a video where she was very close to Selena Gomez. These two met at a party for Rare Beauty, the singer’s brand. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Influencers land on TikTok

When TikTok hit the market, it was a hit. And this, both for Internet users and for influencers. In effect, they saw it as a new way to express themselves but above all to launch original projects.

For example, the social network saw the appearance on its platform of a system of virtual meal sharing for people who feel lonely. Indeed, a young man had the idea of film himself when he eats and talk to his subscribers that they therefore invite to eat at the same time as him.

This gentleman is called Summer Clayton and he has 2.5 million subscribers on TikTok. A well-deserved success in view of his videos that want to be benevolent and with the desire to help people.

And this kind of project launched on TikTok, there are hundreds of them on the app. Indeed, TikTok also hosts an influencer who was paid more than 30,000 euros to wake up by its subscribers.

The concept of his videos is simple. As soon as he goes to bed, Jakey Boehm launches a live on TikTok. And from then on, subscribers need to find the right keywords in the chat. If the keywords are found, they can then interact with objects in the TikTokeur’s room in the hope of waking him up.

All this shows that influencers are increasingly present on TikTok. This is also the case of Léna Situations. The latter has also published a video where she was at a party with Selena Gomez. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

@lenasituations in Los Angeles they call it a normal Wednesday 🥵🥹🫶🏼 @Selena Gomez @Rare Beauty ♬ Birthday – Selena Gomez

Léna Situations in the evening with Selena Gomez

Léna Situations, for her part, does not launch innovative projects on TikTok but uses the app as a means of expression. She shares moments of life or even thoughts. So it’s lighter content than on his YouTube channel.

With its 2.3 million subscribers on TikTok, each of his videos creates a lot of reactions. It’s not for nothing that she became the content creator most influential in the world.

This Thursday, June 30, 2022, she posted a new video on the Chinese social network which did not go unnoticed. The star began by writing: “I’m alone at a party where I don’t know anyone. I have a drink and I go home”.

The next plan, we see Léna Situations with Selena Gomez, more accomplices than ever. The social media star added the following text: “It’s good, I found a girlfriend”.

All with a legend, faithful to the values ​​of the influencer. “In Los Angeles, they call it a normal Wednesday”, then wrote Léna Situations. Anyway, it was enough to ignite the Web!