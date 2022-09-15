TikTok: Medical student showed how his handwriting transformed as he advanced in his career (video) | entertainment pop culture

Like Sherlyn, a young woman who is currently studying medicine and noticed how much her handwriting changed over the years as she advanced in her career.

Student goes viral for showing how his handwriting changed in college

There is a popular belief that doctors have illegible and rather strange handwriting that only they can understand, and thanks to the video of a young woman this was confirmed.

In his tiktok titled “So pretty handwriting”, he shared a series of photos where you can see his strokes on the sheets at the beginning of his university studies, even giving an elegant touch to his notes.

“What did medicine do with my lyrics?” Was the text that accompanied his video.

Later, to the rhythm of the song ‘World’s Smallest Violin’, the young woman began to change the images of her notes that clearly show a radical transformation, as they went from being legible, to disorganized and with a great degree of difficulty in deciphering what she said. before the eyes of other people.

The comments were filled with jokes for the radical change of lyrics

The video posted on September 11 quickly gained popularity and was viewed by more than 1.2 million people. For its part, the comments section was also filled with jokes from Internet users, who said they finally understood why doctors have that unique way of writing.

“This process is called ‘paracetamolization'”, “It seems a rule that all doctors write ugly, now everything makes sense”, “I always thought indecipherable writing was a separate subject”, “I only understood that it said ‘paracetamol’ in all the leaves”, or “That’s how my letter is without studying medicine, I can’t imagine what it would be like to be a doctor”, read the comments.

Some Internet users even tried to explain why this “deterioration” of the letter happens throughout the medical career, which had always been a mystery.

“It is that you have to write the notes quickly and there is no time to make it look pretty”, “It is that the slides pass as if they were Instagram stories, one has to adapt”, “A doctor told me that the letter deteriorates like this because they have to aim quickly”, or “Before aesthetics mattered, then not anymore and you focus on information”, were the explanations of other users of the social network.

Lastly, others noted that Sherlyn’s handwriting was very nice before advancing to bachelor’s degree, and expressed that she should try to improve it in the future, but so far she has not responded if she will.

Do you know someone that the university has made him change his handwriting in such a radical way? Tell us in the comments.