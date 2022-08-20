TikTok: see how to know if someone entered my profile | Social Networks | Viral Tik Tok | tdex, revtli | ANSWERS

As the great popularity of the social network grows tik tok, there are more users who have been downloading this application to enjoy pleasant moments and watch videos that have become viral due to their great share of humor. But, like any social network, this one is also at the mercy of those who want to see more information than is usually published. In this note we will tell you how to know if someone entered my profile.

Before doing so, it is necessary to remember that tik tok is one of the most preferred social networks in Peru that became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next, how to know if someone accessed my profile tik tokand more information you should know about this important social network that captivates young and old from all over the world.

HOW TO KNOW IF SOMEONE ENTERED MY TIK TOK PROFILE

To find out who is the person who enters your profile tik tok to review your videos or personal information, we recommend, first of all, review this information with a trusted person in your family environment.

The steps to know who is the person who enters your profile tik tok are:

are: Sign in to tik tok from mobile or PC.

from mobile or PC. Go to your user profile

Tap the notification tray, identified by an envelope icon.

When you open it, a message will appear at the top with the possible users who have seen your profile. Touch to open the message and the names of the people who have entered your profile will appear in a list.

The deadline to review this information is 24 hours, so hours later, it will no longer work.

Remember that if in any case you are not interested in knowing who has seen your profile, nor will you mind reviewing other people’s profiles, you can make your account private.

WHAT IS TIKTOK

As far as is known, tik tok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos do not have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

tik tok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of tik tok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of tik tok90% say they use the app daily.