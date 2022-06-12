TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19.

The teenager, who published about fashion, comedy and skateboardingwas found dead in a car in Burbank, Calif. on Thursday (June 9), according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

According to the US press, the cause of his death has been postponed, which means that “after the autopsy, the cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner requests further investigation”.

Hours before his death, Noriega had posted a video to his 2.1 million TikTok followers of himself lying in bed, with the caption: “Who else thinks they’re going to die young?”

Days before he died, he had shared his struggles with mental health and addiction on Instagram, writing: “I have been struggling with addiction since I was nine years old, you may think it is crazy but it is life that has touched me. I would like to use the influence they have given me to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness…”

“One of the many things I’ve learned while battling addiction is that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down.”

On June 5, Noriega shared a video on TikTok announcing that he would be creating a group for people to discuss their experiences with mental health on Discord, a messaging platform.

In the video, Noriega said, “I just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because of how much I love them, and how much I struggle with it myself.”

And he added: “I want them not to be alone and to feel safe.”

