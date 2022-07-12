TikTok star recreates Nicole Kidman’s ‘look’ on the Balenciaga catwalk with aluminum foil

TikTok star Corey O’Brien used pieces of aluminum foil to recreate the recent look silver Balenciaga by Nicole Kidman.

In a recent video post on her TikTok, O’Brien shared that she recreated some of the looks from Balenciaga’s Couture show in Paris, France last week.

For his first outfit, he could be seen walking around in the foil dress and a pair of black gloves, to replicate Kidman’s metallic silver dress.

O’Brien told The Independent in an interview creating Kidman’s dress was a memorable moment for him as he had worked with the actress before.

“It’s a full circle moment as I posed with Nicole Kidman at W Magazine in 2019,” he explained.

In an interview for Page Six Style, O’Brien divulged how difficult it was to move around in the outfit and shoot his video, as he was “wrapped” in aluminum foil.

“I wrapped myself in aluminum foil and prayed that everything would work out. With every step she took, she was ripped apart, so I had to find a way to slide,” she said.

O’Brien also replicated a few more iconic outfits that were featured in the couture show, including those of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell. He described these recreations as his “own Balenciaga show for under US$50 in [su] living room”.

To make Kardashian’s long black dress, O’Brien told The Independent that he resorted to material that he had in his house.

“I made it out of old scraps of fabric I already had and super glued them together to create the ripple effect,” she said. “I also created the tail from the torn fabric.”

At last week’s Paris show, Lipa wore a bright yellow one-shoulder dress and long black gloves. For her replica of the lookO’Brien said she wore a yellow minidress from Target, which has a graphic of Tweety Bird from looney tunes.

For her final outfit, she replicated Campbell’s sparkly full skirt that had a large collar attached.

While designing her version of the dress, O’Brien explained to Page Six Style How did you use the garbage bags? She cut a hole in a Hefty bag to create a dress collar similar to that of the supermodel.

(Corey O’Brien)

She said that her biggest inspiration in making her dresses and TikTok videos was seeing these four celebrities walk the runway together.

“Seeing all these strong, confident women in the same room wearing these incredible designs made this moment so iconic,” she added. “I knew I had to put my touch on it.”

As of July 12, O’Brien’s video has over 26,000 views, and TikTok users in the comments praised his design skills.

“You are SO CREATIVE and the amount of work you put in never ceases to amaze me! Bravo!” wrote one.

“Hahaha the fact that the outfits are so accurate,” another added.

This is not the first time O’Brien has recreated a look iconic. In May, she wore a $12 Forever 21 gown to replicate the famous Marilyn Monroe gown she first wore when she sang to President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday and later wore Kardashian to the Met. Gala this year.