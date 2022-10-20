TikTok, Syco, Universal Music Group, Republic Records and Samsung announce music collaboration

On October 26, 2022, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ali Payami – among the greatest songwriters in the world – will unveil a 60-second clip of their new title “Red Lights”, exclusively on TikTok.

From then on, from the StemDrop page, directly accessible on the TikTok application, the community will be able to seize the song, interpret it and reinterpret it as it pleases, playing with its various components (stems in English) – drums, guitar, vocals, etc. A unique opportunity to create, record and share your own version of a new song with the world, and start your musical career.

StempDrop is a world first, which will serve as incubators for new talents around the world, offering them the opportunity to collaborate with the greatest professionals in entertainment and music.

At the initiative of this unique project: Simon Cowell and Syco Entertainment, pioneers of the biggest talent discovery shows in the world, as well as Tim Van Rongen, a key figure in entertainment, have entered into a partnership with Universal Music Group, world leader in musical entertainment and its label Republic Records, to create StemDrop – a revolution in music collaboration and curation, to be launched exclusively with TikTok and Samsung.

Three renowned, multi-Grammy award-winning composers, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha (One Direction, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, The Weeknd) and Ali Payami (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd) have also joined the StempDrop project. On October 26, they will unveil their brand new single, kicking off a new generation of musical collaboration.

Prolific producer and songwriter Max Martin has produced dozens of No. 1 hits over the past two decades, including Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time, Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way, That’s the Way It is by Céline Dion, Shake It Off by Taylor Swift or Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Thanks to Samsung, a brand new “StemDrop Mixer” feature will be available on TikTok, allowing all creators, no matter their level, to experiment with special effects, harmonies and melodies to create and upload their own track.

Head over to StemDrop’s official TikTok account, @stemdrop, where lots of videos will be posted to inspire the community and get them excited.

Get ready, the StemDrop experience will begin on October 26 with Max Martin’s broadcast of his brand new track exclusively on TikTok!

Quotes and testimonials from partners:

Simon Cowell: “Tubes are like diamonds. They can turn an artist’s career upside down overnight. With tens of thousands of songs uploaded every day, this initiative will give budding artists the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best songwriters in the world. The starting point is always very simple… ‘What if the best songwriters in the world wrote a song for the world…?’ We have no idea what will happen. I know there are a lot of talented people trying to stand out, and I hope it can make a big difference to their careers. It says a lot about Max Martin, Savan and Ali that they decided to give this song to the TikTok community to record and collaborate with. I would like to thank them wholeheartedly for having believed in this idea. I also thank TikTok, Samsung and Universal for their help and enthusiasm. Again, their passionate support for talented people is amazing. It is not a competition. It’s an opportunity. »

Tim Van Rongen, co-creator of Stemdrop: “I am thrilled to be part of this next step in talent discovery. I feel like now is the right time to start a music project whose creative process is entirely in the hands of the creators on TikTok. I can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with, and I think the world will be surprised by the immense creative diversity that StemDrop and the TikTok community will show. »

Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music at TikTok: “We are thrilled to finally announce to the world the arrival of StemDrop. Some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and tech are coming together to bring new momentum to music discovery, using the power of TikTok to unearth new talent. Every day, brilliant and unknown artists and songwriters turn to TikTok to share their tracks and find a global audience; StemDrop will showcase their talent and serve as a springboard to help them grow their careers. »

Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok: “TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and entertain. With StemDrop, our goal is to offer our community of artists, wherever they are, the opportunity to collaborate with the world’s most iconic songwriters and create, from their works, in a new and original way. The breadth and diversity of musical talent emerging on TikTok every day is incredible. We are committed to opening doors for artists and nurturing new talent to achieve lasting success both on and off the platform. We can’t wait to see what this collaboration yields, so thanks to Max, Simon and the teams at Syco, UMG and Republic who were involved in this project. »

Monte Lipman, Founder and CEO of Republic Records: “StemDrop provides a unique opportunity for experimentation, which is central to the creative process of the music community. We embrace and celebrate the innovation of these extraordinary individuals as they navigate uncharted waters. »

Benjamin Braun, Marketing Director, Samsung Europe, said: “From movies to games to music, Samsung believes entertainment is even more exciting when it evolves. This partnership with TikTok, Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group opens a revolutionary new chapter that will redefine music creation.

As pioneers of innovation, it behooves us to constantly find new ways to promote creativity, which is precisely what StemDrop does. It’s a longstanding commitment: from the launch of Samsung Spotlight, an initiative to support artists in the wake of the pandemic, to our partnership with UMG, each week during Music Galaxy Thursdays, allowing music lovers to get free, early access to interviews with artists, performances and behind-the-scenes footage, in preparation for New Music Friday. Today, our advancements in the foldable mobile device market are changing how we use mobile devices as the ultimate means of productivity and self-expression. We are thrilled to be able to build on our ever-evolving role in the music industry to continue to lead the way in technology innovation and inspire the world to #MakeItWithSamsung.”

