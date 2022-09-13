TikTok: these luxury jeans worn by Kylie Jenner are going very viral!

Kylie Jenner launched a new trend with her luxury jeans. A piece that is doing the rounds on the TikTok social network!

On the TikTok social network, discover these super luxury jeans that were worn by the star Kylie Jenner. A piece that is going very viral on the platform! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The Kardashians on TikTok

Since the health crisis, the Kardashian family has launched on TikTok. Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Jenner… All have fun on the social network. Kourtney Kardashian is also having fun posting her new style.

In fact, since she has been in a relationshipe with Travis Baker, she is unrecognizable. She said goodbye to her old classy and elegant outfits. From now on, she adopts a much more provocative style. And almost gothic.

Her wedding outfit will therefore be able to testify to this. Kim Kardashian’s sister has therefore decided to share her looks on her TikTok account. This may have shocked his fans, because she looks like a vampire. The video has even accumulated more than 1.7 million views.

“It’s awful, it looks like the Adams family”, “she really doesn’t know how to dress”, “no one tells her that this kind of style is really not pretty? “,” what a pity, she was so beautiful before “, “Is it for a film? If so, I’m guessing it’s for Twilight. » can we read in the comments.

Kim Kardashian is also making the buzz on TikTok since she lost weight. His new line continues to surprise Internet users.

As for Kylie Jenner, she also displays her style on the platform. But this time, everyone validates their clothing choices. The young mother is sublime. She even revived the great jeans trend.

Kylie Jenner Wore $1,550 Jeans on TikTok, and We Found an Amazon Lookalike That Costs Just $43 https://t.co/vTMdAXY2NL —People (@people) September 13, 2022

Luxury jeans that make the buzz

On TikTok, Kylie Jenner relaunched the big jeans trend. And be careful, not just any! Since we are talking about luxury pants.

These are the $1,550 Balenciaga jeans! So she has it worn in his latest TikTok video. This one is so popular with fashion fans that influencers have found jeans that look a lot like it; but at a low price!

Indeed, here are much more affordable jeans since they only cost $43 at Amazon. The cut is exactly the same at the crotch. There are also wide legs which add to the beauty of the piece.

Also know that these pants has the particularity of being machine washed. Something that is impossible for the luxury room because it requires dry cleaning. Isn’t that a plus point?

The only difference that Internet users have noticed: the shiny and “waxy” finish. One thing is certain, these black pants are unanimous. Many fans praise his qualities. On Amazon, the reviews are very positive:

“omg he is gorgeous”, “The thighs are full as they are supposed to be. And the size also fits”, “ These pants have a puffy look. It’s very flattering”, “it’s too beautiful shapes, I recommend it”, “the most beautiful pants I’ve had”.

This gem can be worn with a light crop top and a pair of sneakers. We love !