TikTok: Top 10 most popular beauty products this year!

If TikTok subscribers are used to watching funny challenges and videos, many are watching beauty tutorials. MCE TV therefore reveals a Top 10 of the most popular beauty products this year!

TikTok: the app made for everyone

Ah TikTok… You hear about it every day, and we understand why! The platform is now in top trend. According to data from Sensor Tower for the 1st quarter of 2022, the app has accumulated no less than 175 million downloads on iOS and Android.

Analysts say “no app has had more downloads than TikTok since the beginning of 2018 “. Few are those who have not downloaded it.

Short videos of all kinds appealed to young people. Some even think of making a career there. According to the Bloomberg study, 1 in 10 Europeans is ready to leave their current job in the next six months to become an influencer on TikTok.

But imagine that the app does not only attract young people! The elderly are also fans. In an article published in The Gerontologist, Reuben Ng of Yale University said:

“These TikTok alumni have therefore become successful content creators as part of a powerful counter-cultural phenomenon in which older people are challenging stereotypes about old age by celebrating their senior status. »

Lately, many Internet users have been searching for beauty products on the app. MCE TV therefore reveals a top 10 of the most popular beauty products this year!

10 trending beauty products

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

At $26 at Sephora, this blush promises you a pretty complexion for this beautiful season. Thank you Selena Gomez!

Youthforia Byo Blush Liquid Oil Blush

If you prefer glowing complexions, this blush is for you, since it is oil-based. It’s currently $48.50 at Revolve

Revlon One Step Hot Brush

At $56 on Amazon, this brush will prevent you from having puffy hair at night. A must have very effective and at a cordial price.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation

In summer, foundation is almost useless. But some people still find it essential. It is therefore very light. At $55 at Sephora, you will be very satisfied.

Anastasia’s Brow Freeze Wax

Even if you are perfectly made up, the fact of having neglected your eyebrows will be noticed! Disaster… Unless you repair the disaster at Sephora, with this $30 wax.

REFY eyebrow gel

You can also opt for the $31 eyebrow gel at Sephora. It is just as effective.

Maracuja Lip Plump Gloss by Tarte

In this summer period, the gloss is therefore the darling of the ladies. It gives a natural and elegant effect. We love. Find this one for $29 at Sephora

Dior Lip Glow lip oil

This oil does not sting. It therefore moisturizes your lips gently, while slightly plumping them. It’s $45 at Sephora.

Kosas concealer

At $37 at Sephora, this product does its job well!

CeRave Repair Balm

This balm has exactly the same effectiveness as petroleum jelly, but with much more natural products.