TikTok unveils “StemDrop” music creation format and title Red Lights

Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ali Payami – among the greatest songwriters in the world – have just published on TikTok, a 60-second extract of their brand new title Red Lights, composed exclusively for the platform.

From today, this new title can be personalized and reinterpreted at will from TikTok, thanks to the new “StemDrop” feature!

Developed in collaboration with Syco Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Republic Records, Samsung and TikTok, “StemDrop” constitutes a real revolution within the music industry by allowing everyone to create, record and share with the whole world their own version of a song, to make themselves known and start their musical career.

Directly on TikTok, platform users and music enthusiasts can access the “StemDrop Mixer” feature designed by Samsumg. From the “StemDrop Mixer” interface, users see the various elements that make up the song (stems) appear on their smartphone screen, such as the drums, the bass or even the vocal parts. As when recording a title in the studio, the TikTok user manages the integration of each of the elements in his interpretation of the title Red Lights.

More experienced artists and producers will be able to download the feature from the official “StemDrop” website, hosted by Universal Music Group, and compose their new title from the software of their choice.

All creators are invited to share their original interpretation of Red Lights on TikTok, tagging it with the hashtag #StempDrop001.

