TikTok users discover that Cantinflas created the Anitta Challenge

In recent months, the Brazilian singer Anitta has stood out in the world of urban music for her talent and the message of empowerment that she shares, in addition, the popularity of digital platforms has driven her to break language barriers in music.

Well, despite the fact that his musical career began with singing in Portuguese, he decided to start releasing songs in Spanish to reach more people and achieve world fame, as he did with his most recent hit ‘Wrap’, which became quite a sensation TikTokmost popular platform of the moment.

Anita decided to share the choreography with her followers used in the music video for this song, so its fans began to replicate it and now it is a global trend in which many celebrities have participated, but like all fashion, there must always be doubts and detractors.

And although it has not exactly received negative comments, users on TikTok began to inquire about the beginnings of the famous step, for which they found a movie of the actor Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, in which he is observed performing this famous dance.

It was in a scene ‘Let’s fly, young man!’, which premiered in 1947in which the comedian can be seen sitting on a ladder, to finally perform the step that drives everyone crazy.

The film was directed by Miguel M. Delgado and alongside Moreno appeared actors such as Carolina Barrett, Maruja Griffel, Miroslava and Angel Garasawas produced by Posa Films and is currently distributed by Warner Bros.

Finally, after an arduous investigation, the video is titled ‘Who invented the step’ and has received more than 8 million reproductions and 258 thousand ‘likes’so it has reached millions of users who claim that the Mexican “Cantinflas” is the true inventor of the fashionable step.