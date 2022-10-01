TikTok viral: the emotional reaction of a 100-year-old man to meet Disney for the first time in his life | EC Stories Narration tdex revtli | ANSWERS

An emotional story in TikTok It has been generating great sensation and commotion in social networks, it is about an influencer who gives, to a 100-year-old man, the dream of his life: to meet Disneyland for the first time. The emotional reaction of the older adult when he visited this theme park for the first time has caused a wave of comments due to the significant gesture of the network boy.

A 100-YEAR-OLD MAN MEETS DISNEYLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME

the story in Disneyland who became popular on the social network TikTok It was made by Isiah Garza, an influencer who is known for helping those most in need and making really surprising gestures of solidarity.

This time, Isiah Garza, in one of his last videos of TikTokoffered strangers to visit Disneyland after a hard day’s work. It was thus that he comes into the life of a man who is 100 years old and who had never visited the popular theme park.

Given the influencer’s proposal to visit Disneylandthe 100-year-old could not believe it.

“Are you really going to take me? I can’t believe it,” said the 100-year-old man when he was surprised by Isiah Garza in TikTok.

In the video of TikTok you can see how the 100-year-old enjoys, in a wheelchair, in different attractions of Disneyland. You can even see the older adult how he is accompanied by the company’s iconic characters.

Finally, in the video of TikTok the 100-year-old man thanks the influencer for visiting Disneyland with an emotional message:

“Oh, my God. It is one of the best days in my life. I feel like I’m dreaming or something. I thought my life was over. I will remember this day for a long time… You do not know how much I appreciate this”, says the old man emotionally in the video of TikTok.

This is the video of TikTok of the emotional reaction of a 100-year-old man upon meeting Disneyland for the first time in his life:

The video of TikTok It has more than 14.3 million views and thousands of approving comments, which has led the influencer Isiah Garza to ask his followers if they want to see his new friend in more of his videos.

WHAT IS DISNEYLAND

Disneyland is a theme park that enjoys great popularity in the world, built by The Walt Disney Company. This great tourist attraction of the company has several locations around the world, the first to be built was in Anaheim, California, United States.

The construction of Disneyland It was born from the precarious financial situation in which the animation and film production company found itself at the end of the 1940s, which is why within the company it was suggested to diversify its business model with the construction of an amusement park.

It was then that the American producer and filmmaker waltdisney He decided to build this great theme park that bears his surname and that today could be the meaning for adults and children, reliving live emblematic scenes of American production.

Currently, Disney It has other theme parks in other areas of the United States and in other countries, such as Japan, France and China.

WHAT IS TIK TOK

As far as is known, TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos don’t have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

TikTok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of TikTok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of TikTok90% say they use the app daily.