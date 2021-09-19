TikTok vs Eminem: Rihanna defends him

Over 10 years after its release, a song Eminem is at the center of a violent controversy over TikTok: it is “Love the Way You Live“, The collaboration with Rihanna, released as part of “Recovery” in 2010 and released as a single the same summer.

On social media, the rapper is accused of misogyny and incitement to violence, due to the phrase: “I know I’m a liar / If she ever tries to f — kin ‘leave again, I’ma tie her / To the bed and set this house on fire“.

In particular between TikTok users, many of which have invoked a total ban on the artist from the platform. Recently Morgan Wallen, a country singer accused of racism, has paid off following a similar situation exclusion from TikTok with the total abandonment by his label, partners, sponsors and radio stations.

Rihanna defends her colleague, praising his ability to illustrate the issue of domestic violence perfectly. Detractors, on the other hand, argue that Eminem sings what he believes. In the meantime, a wave of ebbing also seems to be starting, with an opposing array of TikTok users who express their strong perplexity about the rapper’s attempt to ban. Eminem, for his part, is silent.