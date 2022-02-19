TikTok: Young copies signature of Selena Gomez and uses it for her title

Digital Millennium

In social networks it is common to see all kinds of videos and funny situations; Many users openly decide to tell their “tragedies” to make their followers laugh.

When we come of age, all citizens have the responsibility to process our ‘elector’s card’ that serves as an official document in Mexico and it is fundamental to participate in the elections of our country.

For many young people it is often difficult to decide which signature will be on their credential and will be used in all our official documents; many decide to make drawings, others choose only to write their name and there are those who decide to copy it.

This last option was the one he chose. the tiktoker @aykarly.com, confessed in one of her videos that she was not ready to make a signature the day you went to your appointment to process your voter identification card, so decided to copy that of the singer, Selena Gomez.

“Thinking about the time I did not prepare a signature for my INE and the only thing I It occurred to me at the time was to sign with the firm of Selena Gomez. And now it’s in my title. oops.” she wrote.

In the video, he shared a photo of his title where you can see how he wrote the initials “SG” in italics on the document, users quickly reacted to the situation and more than one person claimed to have done the same

