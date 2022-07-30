Tiktoker gives the recipe for the dish that Jennifer Aniston ate when she recorded Friends

friends has been one of the series most famous in the history of TVwith its ten seasons, there is no doubt that the program is full of curious facts, unforgettable moments and funny anecdotes, among them that of this delicious salad that has become viral thanks to a video on tik tok, because it is the special recipe that is supposed to Jennifer Anistonone of the stars of the show, ate every day during the recordings of the series.

On many occasions there has been talk of cobb salad like the salad Jennifer ate with her friends Lisa Kudrow Y Courtney Cox on the show, a recipe that has now been taken up by hundreds of accounts on the platform videos short to show you the preparation of this delicious salad, just like @ohmycocomxwho uploaded the prescription so you can easily prepare it at home.

However, despite the fact that in several interviews mentions the cobb salad like the recipe Jennifer Anistonthe actress has stated that this is not the original recipe that she used to consume during the recordings of friendsaccording to her own words, the salad recipe that she tasted with her companions had less garbanzo beans and included ingredients like turkey bacon, lettuce, chicken, egg whites either pecorino cheesea mix quite different from the traditional salad.

Still, if you want a taste of the history of friendsprepare this salad is a way to do it and get into the recordings of this famous Serie of the 90’s, so if you want to enjoy it you just have to follow the tutorial of the video.

cobb salad

Ingredients

1 can of Chickpeas

1 Cucumber

1/4 cup of Parsley

15 mint leaves

1/4 cup red onion

1/2 cup feta cheese

1/2 cup of pistachios

1 cup of Quinoa

Olive oil or balsamic vinegar

To prepare the cobb salad just mix them in the same bowl garbanzo beansthe cucumber cut into cubes, parsley finely sliced, mint leaves chopped, the onion cut into cubes, feta cheese crumbling, the pistachios chopped and the quinoa cooked, mix everything and accompany with balsamic vinegar either olive oil.