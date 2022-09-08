TikToker Joshua Garcia caught Nicki Minaj’s eye with his dance to ‘Super Freaky Girl’

ads

Dance videos are an important component of TikTok. The platform is awash with videos from creators having fun on hot tunes on the charts — like Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” for example.

The song, which dropped earlier in 2022, has inspired a slew of fun and creative dance videos. In fact, the #SuperFreakyGirl hashtag has over 833 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.

Given the abundance of videos on the platform of creators shaking a leg (or various other body parts) to the song, it’s hard to stand out – let alone catch Miss Minaj’s eye. -same. However, creator Joshua Garcia managed to do both. Keep scrolling to check out her routine!

Source: Getty ImagesWho is Joshua Garcia? This creator and actor of TikTok has just caught the attention of Nicki Minaj.

On August 30, Joshua shared a video of himself dancing to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” He quickly went viral as viewers on the platform became obsessed with his skillful moves. Lately, it has received over 30 million views with nearly five million likes. In the comments section, netizens gushed about her choreography.

“The power you have,” wrote one user. Another comment read, “This man never disappoints joining every trend he does. »

He even got a comment from Queen Nicki herself, who seemed to have stumbled upon the video. She dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

Joshua, originally from the Philippines, is an actor, dancer and commercial model. Born in 1997, he made his television debut in the Pinoy reality series Big Brother: All In (the Filipino version of Big Brother) in 2015. From there, he was able to pivot into bigger scripted roles. .

According to IMDb, Joshua starred in the films Vince & Kath & James (2016), Barcelona: A Love Untold (2016) and Love You to the Stars and Back (2017).

He also writes his own music. For Valentine’s Day, he posted a video of a song he wrote in Filipino.

Along with his routine for “Super Freaky Girl,” he also performed routines for songs like Lil Uzi Vert’s “Neon Guts” and Chrishan’s “Angels Like You” on his TikTok. Follow him on @iam.joshuagarcia to see more!

