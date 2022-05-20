Tiktoker Khaby Lame moved after greeting Lionel Messi, the web loves it

The young Senegalese Khaby Lame is one of the most popular influencers in the world. His favorite social network is Tik Tok. Currently, the young man is the second most followed personality on Tik Tok after the American Charli D’Amelio. Indeed, Lame has no less than 114 million subscribers who follow his unique videos. The young man has managed to create a style that is all the rage. He says absolutely not a word and is based on social facts to make millions of people laugh around the world. He mimics and compares people who make their lives difficult to complete simple tasks.

Khaby Lame, King of Tik Tok

This silent and sarcastic form of humor has captured the hearts of netizens. In fact, all you have to do is watch and enjoy. The language barrier is eliminated. This is the secret of Khaby Lame’s dazzling success. His story is worthy of a fairy tale. Nothing predestined him to experience such success. Arriving with migrant status in Italy with his mother, Khaby faced the harsh realities of migrant life.

He had to start doing odd jobs to support his family.

It is in this difficult daily life that the young man used social networks to distract himself. From then on he will produce short humorous videos that he will broadcast on Tik Tok. Little did Khaby Lame know that his videos would transform his life. The short sequences were quickly all the rage.

During the period of strict confinement imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, Khaby’s sequences will become essential on the net.

Khaby Lame and his love for football

In record time, Khaby Lame has become a must-have character on Tik Tok. Major brands and multinationals are vying for it to establish advertising partnerships.

The kid from Senegal has become an international superstar who gets invited to big events around the world, all without saying a word.

There is no exact formula for success in life.

Khaby Lame, 22, is now one of the most popular social media personalities in the world. https://t.co/sIpO9ixnas — young_Congolese🇨🇩🍯✊🏾 (@Daniel_aziambi) May 17, 2022

Khaby is a huge fan of Soccer and in his various videos he very often refers to football stars. He particularly has a weakness for Lionel Messi whom he loves very much. Just recently, Paris Saint Germain invited Khaby Lame as part of a series of promotional activities.

The influencer took advantage of an incredible immersion within the PSG where he met fans, managers and superstars of the team.

Khaby Lame meets his idol Lionel Messi

The tiktokeur realized his wildest dream by meeting his idol Lionel Messi. The meeting between La Pulga and Lame made the rounds on social networks. The sequence shows the Senegalese who is amazed like a kid in front of the Argentine legend. He couldn’t get over finding himself in front of his idol. The encounter on the pitch was brief as Messi had to join his teammates for training, but it was intense.

The dream of every child, Finally I met him! A Legend, a great player, a wonderful person! I have no words guys 🥺 look at my face.🥺 thanks @psg WHO’S YOUR FAVORITE PLAYER? @messi pic.twitter.com/FlUSVANG4h — Khaby Blade (@KhabyLame) May 14, 2022

The two men will meet again later during a gala dinner.

On his Twitter account, Khaby wrote this message: “Every child’s dream, Finally I met him! A Legend, a great player a wonderful person! I have no words guys look at my face. thank you PSG. WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE PLAYER?” Many netizens have commented on Khaby Lame’s reaction after he hailed Leo Messi.

“I’ve never heard your voice. So you literally don’t have the words”

“It shows on your face that you are completely happy to see him”

“Messi thought it was Gana Gueye”

“Now we understand, you have come all this way just to meet Messi”

“Your face is a love poem… how lucky you are”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













