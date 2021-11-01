Tiktoker loved by gamers accused of double murder

Amato Tiktoker is currently accused of double murder, having shot his wife and friend. The situation is very difficult.

Every day more and more people spend hours and hours consuming entertainment products of all kinds. In particular, however, and this is a trend that has experienced a truly enormous growth in the last two years, is the videogame world to find new strength and new attraction in every area and at every level. To the point that it is the videogame industry that bills much more than music and television entertainment combined.

For this reason, more and more people are venturing into this complex and varied world, trying to create content that is always interesting and looking for that much talked about and famous “virality”Which is more and more fascinating the more fleeting it becomes. And so we also end up following and admiring people who in front of the screen can also be nice and funny, but who then prove to be something very different.

Skyrim Tiktoker accused of double murder

The man in question is called Ali Nassar Abulaban, who was known around the world for his nickname on TikTok, that is to say Jinnkid. The boy had become known for videos in which he played the characters of Skyrim in real life.

He impersonated all NPC underlining how often they had absolutely absurd behavior and phrases, which even went so far as to be contradictory. Not to mention all the interpenetrations and bugs that characterize their movements.

And it was this well-known video game tiktoker who was accused of a double murder. In fact, it seems that, following the divorce proceedings, the man found his wife and lover, as well as a personal friend, in his own home. He then shot the man three times and the woman once, with the police immediately rushing to the scene.

For now, all investigations are still ongoing and we are trying to better understand everything that happened. The goal is to clarify the situation and then punish the offender.

But this will likely be the end of Jinnkid’s tiktoker career, who could spend a lot of time in jail.