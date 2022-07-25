Tiktoker recounts his experience contracting monkeypox

The monkey pox is an increasingly dangerous disease today, in such a way that the World Health Organization (WHO) already declared that this epidemic is considered an international health emergency. And it is that there are more and more cases of contagion that happen in the world, such as the following tiktoker that in a video narrated his experience.

in said videouploaded to TikTok by the account @jmatthiasford, an American video editor, narrated his case by carrying the monkey pox, from how he was infected to all those symptoms and marks that were appearing on his skin. Saying TikTok has already turned viral on social networks and has more than 1.4 million views.

Also read: How to write with letters backwards in WhatsApp

Tiktoker gets monkeypox and narrates his experience

“I’ve got monkey poxthis shit sucks and you don’t want it”, with these words Matt Ford start your videoin which he points out that the monkey pox it has already been around for a few decades. However, there has recently been an outbreak in the UK and Europe, and it has started to spread and affect people in different countries.

After that, the tiktokr said this illness it can easily spread to anyone, as it was in his case, and he assures that, according to his doctor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, the national public health agency of the United States, “are doing a really mediocre job by tracking how many cases are actually due to lack of testing.”

After that, Matt Ford shows a list of the main ways in which the infection can be spread. monkey poxbeing through direct skin-to-skin contact the first and great reason for contagion, but it can also be obtained “by sharing articles such as clothing, bed or towels that have been exposed,” he said.

@jmatthiasford sry the sound was too appropriate #monkeypox #monkeypoxvirus #monkeypoxoutbreak #monkeypoxvaccine #CDC #WHO #greenscreen #fyp #fypシ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

What are the symptoms of getting monkeypox according to the case of tiktoker

The video continue with Matt Ford explaining that he has monkey pox in those moments and proceeds to show the marks on his body. She begins by displaying what he describes as “disgusting spots” on his face, which she, she assures her, are “luckily healing fast.” Then he focuses on the marks on his arm, hand and abdomen, indicating that they are only a few points of all those on his body because, he said, he has counted and he has more than 25.

The tiktoker He alerted his followers that his marks, in addition to not being pretty, are very painful. “The areas that also flare up are the most painful, so much so that I had to go to my doctor and get painkillers just so I could go to sleep,” explains Ford.

In addition to the lacerations, Matt shared that before seeing the effects on his skin, he began to have symptoms like those of the flu, sore throat, cough, fever and cold, as well as perspiring a lot at night.

Matt Ford He concluded by saying that the creation of said video in TikTok It arose after he published his case on Twitter, since he considers it important that people are aware of what it means to get infected with the virus. monkey pox. “It is one thing to know that an outbreak of monkey poxBut it’s another to know exactly what that means for someone’s body.”

The TikTok It concludes with Matt talking about the fortune that a new vaccine is currently being tested to prevent this outbreak, which, experts say, is more effective and much better than the one to date.

We remind you that there are already cases of monkeypox in Mexico and in EL UNIVERSAL you can find out about everything related to this illness.

Also read: Video of alleged Luis Miguel on TikTok generates debate

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters